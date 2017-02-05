Who has performed at Super Bowl halftime?
Sometimes, the halftime entertainment is better than the actual game at the Super Bowl.
This year, Lady Gaga will perform during halftime of Super Bowl LI in Houston, and while she hasn't said much about what she is going to do, chances are it will be memorable.
Just check out the list of previous Super Bowl performances (Up With People?) and decide if it merited you playing attention for 15 minutes.
XLIX: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars
XLVII: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott
XLVIII: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers
XLVII: Beyonce, Destiny's Child
XLVI: Madonna
XLV: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
XLIV: The Who
XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
XLI: Prince, Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band
XL: The Rolling Stones
XXXIX: Paul McCartney
XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, Justin Timberlake
XXXVII: Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
XXXVI: U2
XXXV: Aerosmith, *N'SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly
XXXIV: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton, 80-person choir
XXXIII: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover
XXXII: Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves, The Temptations
XXXI: James Brown, ZZ Top, Blues Brothers
XXX: Diana Ross
XXIX: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine
XXVIII: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds
XXVII: Michael Jackson
XXVI: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, Dorothy Hamill
XXV: New Kids on the Block
XXIV: Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas
XXIII: Elvis Presto, South Florida-area dancers and performers
XXII: Chubby Checker, The Rockettes, San Diego State, USC Marching Bands
XXI: Southern California-area high school drill teams and dancers
XX: Up With People
XIX: U.S. Air Force Band
XVIII: University of Florida and Florida State University Bands
XVII: Los Angeles Super Drill Team
XVI: Up With People
XV: Southern University Marching Band, Helen O'Connell
XIV: Up with People
XIII: Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands
XII: Tyler Apache Belles drill team, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt
XI: Los Angeles Unified All-City Band, crowd participation card trick
X: Up With People
IX: Mercer Ellington, Grambling State band
VIII: University of Texas band
VII: University of Michigan marching band, Woody Herman
VI: Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
V: Florida A&M band
IV: Carol Channing
III: Florida A&M University band
II: Grambling State band
I: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands