Who has performed at Super Bowl halftime?

Sometimes, the halftime entertainment is better than the actual game at the Super Bowl.

This year, Lady Gaga will perform during halftime of Super Bowl LI in Houston, and while she hasn't said much about what she is going to do, chances are it will be memorable.

Just check out the list of previous Super Bowl performances (Up With People?) and decide if it merited you playing attention for 15 minutes.

XLIX: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

XLVII: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

XLVIII: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

XLVII: Beyonce, Destiny's Child

XLVI: Madonna

XLV: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

XLIV: The Who

XLIII: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

XLII: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

XLI: Prince, Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band

XL: The Rolling Stones

XXXIX: Paul McCartney

XXXVIII: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, Justin Timberlake

XXXVII: Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

XXXVI: U2

XXXV: Aerosmith, *N'SYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

XXXIV: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton, 80-person choir

XXXIII: Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover

XXXII: Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves, The Temptations

XXXI: James Brown, ZZ Top, Blues Brothers

XXX: Diana Ross

XXIX: Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine

XXVIII: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds

XXVII: Michael Jackson

XXVI: Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, Dorothy Hamill

XXV: New Kids on the Block

XXIV: Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas

XXIII: Elvis Presto, South Florida-area dancers and performers

XXII: Chubby Checker, The Rockettes, San Diego State, USC Marching Bands

XXI: Southern California-area high school drill teams and dancers

XX: Up With People

XIX: U.S. Air Force Band

XVIII: University of Florida and Florida State University Bands

XVII: Los Angeles Super Drill Team

XVI: Up With People

XV: Southern University Marching Band, Helen O'Connell

XIV: Up with People

XIII: Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

XII: Tyler Apache Belles drill team, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt

XI: Los Angeles Unified All-City Band, crowd participation card trick

X: Up With People

IX: Mercer Ellington, Grambling State band

VIII: University of Texas band

VII: University of Michigan marching band, Woody Herman

VI: Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

V: Florida A&M band

IV: Carol Channing

III: Florida A&M University band

II: Grambling State band

I: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands