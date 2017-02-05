NFL

Do players get paid bonuses for winning the Super Bowl?

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Do players get paid extra for winning the Super Bowl? Absolutely. 

What you might not realize is that players also get paid for losing the Super Bowl. 

Just like players get incentives for performance in their contracts, the NFL makes sure that the ones that are lucky enough to be on the two Super Bowl teams will get their fair share of getting paid.

Naturally, the prize money is better if you win the game. 

This season, every member of the winning team will pocket $107,000, whether that player steps on the field or not.

The losers will each receive $53,000. Players can up earn to $165,000 in their postseason games depending on how many games they play.

