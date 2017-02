Tom Brady is a four-time Super Bowl champ, and he has won Super Bowl MVP a mere three times.

That’s one way of spinning it, at least. Brady won the honors in Super Bowls XXXVI (2001), XXXVIII (2004) and XLIX (2015).

The MVP award he didn’t win, Super Bowl XXXIX (2005), went to his top receiver Deion Branch, who caught 10 Brady passes for 143 yards and a score.

Brady can make it four with a strong showing Sunday against the Falcons.