NFL

Is Tom Brady retiring after the Super Bowl? ‘Hell no’

SI Wire
14 minutes ago

Tom Brady wants you to know he will not be retiring after the Super Bowl, win or lose.

In a pre-taped interview with Fox’s Terry Bradshaw, Brady offered an emphatic “hell no” when asked if he’d thought about walking away.

Brady will turn 40 later this year, and next season will be his 17th in the NFL. He’s played 237 career regular season games, and the Super Bowl will be his 34th playoff appearance.

He could also win his fourth Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. Brady is a four-time champ and three-time MVP, leading the Patriots to wins in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2015.

The Patriots and Falcons meet in Super Bowl LI Sunday night.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters