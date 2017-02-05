Is Tom Brady retiring after the Super Bowl? ‘Hell no’

Tom Brady wants you to know he will not be retiring after the Super Bowl, win or lose.

In a pre-taped interview with Fox’s Terry Bradshaw, Brady offered an emphatic “hell no” when asked if he’d thought about walking away.

Brady will turn 40 later this year, and next season will be his 17th in the NFL. He’s played 237 career regular season games, and the Super Bowl will be his 34th playoff appearance.

He could also win his fourth Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. Brady is a four-time champ and three-time MVP, leading the Patriots to wins in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2015.

The Patriots and Falcons meet in Super Bowl LI Sunday night.