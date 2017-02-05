NFL

LeBron James says Tom Brady is the greatest ever after latest Super Bowl heroics

SI Wire
29 minutes ago

Tom Brady’s brilliant performance in Super Bowl LI was enough to convince LeBron James that Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. 

Brady engineered the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, leading the Patriots back from a 28–3 deficit, and was named MVP of the game after throwing for a record 466 yards and two touchdowns. Brady has now won five Super Bowls, tying former 49ers and Cowboys linebacker Charles Haley for the most rings all time. 

Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, himself a five-time champion, also sent Brady a congratulatory tweet. 

Brady also set an NFL record by winning his fourth Super Bowl MVP award. 

