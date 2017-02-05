Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named the Super Bowl LI MVP after throwing for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the largest comeback in game history.

Brady led the Pats back from down 28–3 in the middle of the third quarter to force overtime and lead the game-winning drive for the 34–28 victory. New England scored 31 consecutive points in the second half and overtime to seal the win.

Brady’s 466 yards set the mark for most passing yards in Super Bowl history. The MVP award is his fourth, and the championship is his fifth. He passed Joe Montana for most Super Bowl MVPs ever with four.