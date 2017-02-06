How to watch the Patriots Super Bowl parade

The New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl title under coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and Boston is ready to host their “Rolling Rally.”

A parade will start at Dalton and Boylston Streets at 11 a.m. with Duck boats and travels all the way to City Hall.

The Boston marathon finish line is getting a fresh coat of paint as the Patriots will pass on their way past Copley Square.

The parade will be televised by the NFL Network online and on CBS Boston.

The Patriots are already listed as the favorites to win next year's Super Bowl. Super Bowl LII will be played on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the new home of the Vikings.