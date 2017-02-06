Extra Mustard

Watch: Patriots fans react to Super Bowl-winning touchdown

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Super Bowl LI was an emotional roller coaster for Patriots fans. 

The first half couldn't have gone much worse, as the Falcons raced out to a 21-0 lead and led 21-3 at halftime. When the Falcons scored again in the third quarter to go up 28-3, the game seemed all but over. But Tom Brady should never be counted out, and the Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to win 34-28 in overtime. 

Patriots fans went nuts when James White scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters