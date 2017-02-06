Super Bowl LI was an emotional roller coaster for Patriots fans.

The first half couldn't have gone much worse, as the Falcons raced out to a 21-0 lead and led 21-3 at halftime. When the Falcons scored again in the third quarter to go up 28-3, the game seemed all but over. But Tom Brady should never be counted out, and the Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to win 34-28 in overtime.

Patriots fans went nuts when James White scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

