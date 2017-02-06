Watch: Patriots fans react to Super Bowl-winning touchdown
Super Bowl LI was an emotional roller coaster for Patriots fans.
The first half couldn't have gone much worse, as the Falcons raced out to a 21-0 lead and led 21-3 at halftime. When the Falcons scored again in the third quarter to go up 28-3, the game seemed all but over. But Tom Brady should never be counted out, and the Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to win 34-28 in overtime.
Patriots fans went nuts when James White scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game @thescottevans @Renner4Real @LOZOg @peck_j pic.twitter.com/2LXfcgx8dE— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017
The reaction when your team is down 28-3 then scores 31 straight to win the #SuperBowl @Patriots pic.twitter.com/cVC4kxiT7B— Sam Eames (@Samerreye) February 6, 2017
Kaka's reaction to the @Patriots winning the #SuperBowl😂😍🔴⚫@KAKA pic.twitter.com/IH9jX7MQHM— TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) February 6, 2017
my reaction when the @Patriots won! No other Super Bowl will top this one! #Brady #SuperBowl #SuperBowlSunday #Patriots #PatriotsForTheWin pic.twitter.com/iw0Pl1D9A7— kian & jc saved me (@ashleigh47653) February 6, 2017
MY REACTION TO THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/odLhgv8oiH— Shake4ndbake (@ItsShake4ndbake) February 6, 2017
lol my reaction when patriots won pic.twitter.com/QBFL8uGPYG— Bailey (@WTFade) February 6, 2017