Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has agreed to join the Atlanta Falcons as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sarkisian will replace Kyle Shanahan, who left after two seasons in the position to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Atlanta led the NFL in scoring last season en route to their second Super Bowl berth in franchise history. They ultimately lost to the New England Patriots, 34–28, in overtime.

Sarkisian was named the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in December after spending time on the staff as an analyst.

He took over for Lane Kiffin, who left before the national championship loss to Clemson to assume his duties as head coach of Florida Atlantic.

Sarkisian was fired in the middle of his second season at USC after troubles with his alcoholism. He also coached for five seasons at Washington and compiled a 46–35 record as head coach.

