NFL

Baltimore Ravens: Wide receiver

The Ravens will try to talk 37-year-old Steve Smith out of retiring. Maybe he comes back late in camp, but either way, GM Ozzie Newsome should find a playmaking receiver. Mike Wallace improved his route running in Baltimore but is still confined mostly to Go patterns and shallow crosses. At best, he's a No. 2. Breshad Perriman, a 2015 first-rounder, might—might—be capable of headlining a group, but after a rookie season lost to a right-knee injury, he rose to only fourth on the depth chart. The Ravens' choices won't be limited. Joe Flacco is in his element as a deep thrower, but he can play with any style of wideout.

