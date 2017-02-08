NFL

Tom Brady says his wife Gisele begged him to retire after Super Bowl LI

Down
enlarge
Tom Brady after Gisele pleaded with him to retire: 'Too bad, babe'
1:03 | NFL
Tom Brady after Gisele pleaded with him to retire: 'Too bad, babe'
SI Wire
40 minutes ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, asked him to retire after he won his fifth Super Bowl title. His response: "Too bad, babe."

Brady led an improbable comeback in Super Bowl LI, helping the Patriots overcome a 25-point deficit to the Atlanta Falcons en route to a 34–28 victory in overtime.

"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times," Brady told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

Brady will turn 40 in August and is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns despite being suspended for the first four games of the season.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters