Tom Brady says his wife Gisele begged him to retire after Super Bowl LI
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, asked him to retire after he won his fifth Super Bowl title. His response: "Too bad, babe."
Brady led an improbable comeback in Super Bowl LI, helping the Patriots overcome a 25-point deficit to the Atlanta Falcons en route to a 34–28 victory in overtime.
"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times," Brady told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’ You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”
Brady will turn 40 in August and is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns despite being suspended for the first four games of the season.
- Scooby Axson