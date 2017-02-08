The Giants may have the NFL’s simplest offensive scheme: They rely on their wide receivers making plays. And because they get the ball out quickly, they’re not overly dependent on pass protection—they don’t need to pony up for high-priced linemen. But consider how this impacts the run-blocking: In a scheme that requires only mid-tier linemen, that deploys no fullback and often just one tight end, a ballcarrier must create his own yards. That means New York must invest some capital in a quality back or two—otherwise the O winds up ranking 30th in yards per carry, as this one did with Rashad Jennings in 2016.