NFL

Atlanta Falcons: Edge rusher

Not only did the Falcons reach the Super Bowl with a powerhouse offense that's in its prime, and with a rising defense that is one of the league's youngest, but they also now enter the off-season with just one free agent they must re-sign: FB Patrick DiMarco. Luckily fullback is one of the league's cheapest positions. And so this off-season will be about improving a defense that's already an improvement on recent years. The way to do that is to add a pass rusher opposite NFL sack leader Vic Beasley—who, by the way, still has room to grow. Atlanta employs plenty of stunts and twists out of a four-man rush, so whichever pass rusher they find must be flexible.

