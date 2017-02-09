NFL

Los Angeles Rams: Offensive line

Pick a spot, any spot. Left tackle Greg Robinson's feet aren't up to snuff for an NFL starter. Left guard Rodger Saffold is an average blocker, but he's injury-prone. Center Tim Barnes lacks athleticism; so does right guard Cody Wichmann. Right tackle Rob Havenstein.... Well, O.K., maybe he's worth keeping—but only because he has shown improvement in his two years in the NFL and because he plays a position at which the league lacks capable athletes. If new coach Sean McVay is to run the cutting-edge system he previously employed with the Redskins, if second-year QB Jared Goff is to have a prayer, if running back Todd Gurley is to see any daylight, the Rams must make changes up front.

