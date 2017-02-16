Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was allegedly assaulted in Pittsburgh, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Revis, who is from nearby Aliquippa and starred at Pitt, was home visiting family over the weekend and got into an altercation involving five men. Revis’ lawyer told CBS Revis “feared for his safety and eventually went to get medical treatment.”

Another local TV affiliate, Action 4 news, reports Revis is under investigation but has not been charged. Two men were reportedly knocked out in the early-morning fight. Revis was reportedly followed by two men who asked his identity and filmed him with their cell phones before a shoving match ensued.

Revis, 31, is a four-time All-Pro cornerback. He recorded 39 tackles and five interceptions last season.