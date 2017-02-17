Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI

NFL receiver Michael Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and faces jail time, Fox 10 News in Arizona reports.

Floyd, the former Cardinals receiver, was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz. in December and charged on seven counts after passing out behind the wheel and driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

On Thursday Floyd began serving his sentence and will spend 24 days in jail and another 96 on house arrest.

Floyd will also pay a $5,000 fine and finish 30 hours of community service and attended alcohol abuse classes.

The Cardinals cut Floyd after the incident and he was later signed by the New England Patriots, where he finished the season. He was inactive for the team’s Super Bowl win.