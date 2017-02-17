NFL

Michael Floyd pleads guilty to extreme DUI

SI Wire
an hour ago

NFL receiver Michael Floyd pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and faces jail time, Fox 10 News in Arizona reports.

Floyd, the former Cardinals receiver, was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz. in December and charged on seven counts after passing out behind the wheel and driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

On Thursday Floyd began serving his sentence and will spend 24 days in jail and another 96 on house arrest.

Floyd will also pay a $5,000 fine and finish 30 hours of community service and attended alcohol abuse classes.

The Cardinals cut Floyd after the incident and he was later signed by the New England Patriots, where he finished the season. He was inactive for the team’s Super Bowl win.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters