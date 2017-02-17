NFL

Former NFL RB Trent Richardson arrested on domestic violence charge

12 minutes ago

Former NFL running back and Alabama star Trent Richardson has been arrested on a domestic violence charge, Alabama.com reports.

Richardson was arrested in Hoover, Ala. after multiple Thursday-night domestic disturbance calls at a Hyatt Place Hotel.

The former Colts and Browns tailback was in an argument with an unidentified adult female that according to police led to scratches and bruising on her face. She did not require further medical attention beyond first responding paramedics.

Richardson, 26, was described as “cooperative” and was charged with third-degree domestic violence. He remained in the Hoover City Jail as of Friday afternoon on $1,000 bail. He is expected to be released.

In 2013, Richardson was sued for assault by two women but wasn’t charged with a crime.

The former Crimson Tide star has not played in the NFL since 2014. The Ravens released him last August, and he has not been with a team since.

