Video has emerged from the aftermath of Darrelle Revis’s recent criminal altercation in Pittsburgh, which has led to his arrest on multiple felony counts.

TMZ released video on Sunday of two men knocked out and laying on the ground, as another man yells in the background. TMZ confirmed with Pittsburgh police that the video is from the Feb. 12 incident involving the Jets cornerback. The voice shouting in the background is believed to be Revis.

Watch below. Warning: graphic language and images.

Revis has remained adamant that he was ganged up on and acted in self-defense. Revis is being charged with robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.