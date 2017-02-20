NFL

NFL rumors: News on Ben Roethlisberger and more

SI Wire
an hour ago

The NFL season may be over after the Super Bowl but the rumor mill is already churning.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians believes Ben Roethlisberger will be back next season. “I think given time, he’ll be ready to roll,” Arians told ESPN “He’s in a time where he’s making decisions, too. He’s got the three kids and I think, like [Cardinals quarterback] Carson [Palmer], he got beat up.” (Josh Weinfuss, ESPN)

• Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon tweets "#YallHiring" (Twitter)

• The Dolphins and Jaguars are discussing a trade that would include Branden Albert and Julius Thomas. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Media)

• Fresh off a Super Bowl, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel says that he would like to be a "Falcon forever.” (Vaughn McClure, ESPN)

• Kyle Shanahan is in no rush to fill his quarterbacks void with the 49ers. Colin Kaepernick is slated to opt out of his contract in March. (Nick Wagoner, ESPN)

