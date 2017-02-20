The NFL season may be over after the Super Bowl but the rumor mill is already churning.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians believes Ben Roethlisberger will be back next season. “I think given time, he’ll be ready to roll,” Arians told ESPN “He’s in a time where he’s making decisions, too. He’s got the three kids and I think, like [Cardinals quarterback] Carson [Palmer], he got beat up.” (Josh Weinfuss, ESPN)

• Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon tweets "#YallHiring" (Twitter)

• The Dolphins and Jaguars are discussing a trade that would include Branden Albert and Julius Thomas. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Media)

• Fresh off a Super Bowl, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel says that he would like to be a "Falcon forever.” (Vaughn McClure, ESPN)

• Kyle Shanahan is in no rush to fill his quarterbacks void with the 49ers. Colin Kaepernick is slated to opt out of his contract in March. (Nick Wagoner, ESPN)