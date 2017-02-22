Belichick's name appeared on a list of possible witnesses filed Tuesday by Hernandez's defense.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had previously been named as a possible witness.

Hernandez, who grew up in Bristol, Conn., is charged with the drive-by slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012. Prosecutors say Hernandez shot them after one spilled a drink on him at a club.

• Aaron Hernandez's brother retraces NFL star's path to murder Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is underway. Opening statements are scheduled March 1.

Hernandez is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.