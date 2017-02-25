The New York Jets will release veteran center Nick Mangold after 11 seasons with the team, according to multiple reports.

Mangold shared the following statement on Twitter.

"As will be announced by the team shortly, my time as a New York Jet has come to an end. While this is a sad day to leave so many great coaches, teammates and executives, I look forward to seeing what the future holds for me. My family and I will always be grateful to Mr. Johnson and the entire organization for making me a Jet. I truy want to thank the fans for their amazing support over the past 11 years. It meant a lot to see all the #74 jerseys in the crowd every Sunday. Thank you all for a fantastic 11 years!"

Mangold would've been heading into the final year of his contract in 2017. He was slated to take up $9.075 million in salary cap space with his $6.075 million base salary and $2.4 million bonus for training camp.

Mangold was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft. He finishes his time with the Jets as a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team all-Pro team member.

He played in just eight games last season due to an ankle injury.