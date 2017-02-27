The Steelers and Antonio Brown have agreed to a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The deal is for four years and $68 million, which will pay Brown $17 million annually over four years and $18.5 annually for three years. The extension keeps him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

Bengals receiver A.J. Green previously earned the most annually, with a four-year, $60 million contract that paid him $15 million per year. The largest total contract belonged to Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who signed a five-year, $71.3 million contract before the 2015 season.

Over his seven-year NFL career, Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times and has been named First-Team All-Pro three times. He led the league in receptions in both 2014 and 2015 and in receiving yards in 2014.

In 2016, Brown had 106 catches for 1,284 yards with 12 touchdowns in 15 games for the Steelers.