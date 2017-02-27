NFL

Antonio Brown becomes NFL's highest-paid WR with four-year, $68 million extension

Down
enlarge
NFL Free Agency: Expect cornerback A.J. Bouye to get a lot of attention
1:31 | NFL
NFL Free Agency: Expect cornerback A.J. Bouye to get a lot of attention
SI Wire
an hour ago

The Steelers and Antonio Brown have agreed to a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The deal is for four years and $68 million, which will pay Brown $17 million annually over four years and $18.5 annually for three years. The extension keeps him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

Bengals receiver A.J. Green previously earned the most annually, with a four-year, $60 million contract that paid him $15 million per year. The largest total contract belonged to Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who signed a five-year, $71.3 million contract before the 2015 season. 

Over his seven-year NFL career, Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times and has been named First-Team All-Pro three times. He led the league in receptions in both 2014 and 2015 and in receiving yards in 2014. 

In 2016, Brown had 106 catches for 1,284 yards with 12 touchdowns in 15 games for the Steelers.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters