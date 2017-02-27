These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The NFL season may be over after the Super Bowl but the rumor mill is already churning.

With the NFL scouting combine rapidly approaching and the league year less than a month, the team are steadily preparing for the NFL Draft in April

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• The Carolina Panthers re-signed defensive end Mario Addison to a three-year, $22.5 million contract. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Chicago Bears are not expected to place the franchise tag wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Denver Broncos are expected to "at least discuss" pursuing quarterback Tony Romo if the Dallas Cowboys release him (Mike Klis, 9News Denver)

• The New York Jets cut center Nick Mangold, saving $9.1 million in salary. (Team announcement)

• Chiefs safety Eric Berry says he is hopeful on coming to an agreement on a long-term contract. The deadline to sign designate franchise players is Wednesday. (Adam Teicher, ESPN.com)