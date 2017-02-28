NFL

Reports: Chiefs release longtime running back Jamaal Charles

Down
enlarge
NFL Free Agency: Expect cornerback A.J. Bouye to get a lot of attention
1:31 | NFL
NFL Free Agency: Expect cornerback A.J. Bouye to get a lot of attention
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Chiefs will release veteran running back Jamaal Charles, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news. 

Injuries have limited the 30-year-old Charles to just eight games over the last two seasons. He had 12 carries for 40 yards in 2016 after continuing to feel the effects of a torn ACL suffered in October 2015. Charles tore the ACL in his right knee in 2015 and the left ACL in 2011. 

Charles rushed for over 1,000 in three consecutive years between 2012 and 2014. Before 2016, he had never averaged fewer than five yards per carry. 

Charles has spent his entire nine-year career with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2008 draft. 

The Chiefs added veteran running back C.J. Spiller last week. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters