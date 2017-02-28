The Chiefs will release veteran running back Jamaal Charles, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Injuries have limited the 30-year-old Charles to just eight games over the last two seasons. He had 12 carries for 40 yards in 2016 after continuing to feel the effects of a torn ACL suffered in October 2015. Charles tore the ACL in his right knee in 2015 and the left ACL in 2011.

Charles rushed for over 1,000 in three consecutive years between 2012 and 2014. Before 2016, he had never averaged fewer than five yards per carry.

Charles has spent his entire nine-year career with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2008 draft.

The Chiefs added veteran running back C.J. Spiller last week.