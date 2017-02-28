What Antonio Brown's deal could mean for Alshon Jeffery, other WRs

The Chiefs and safety Eric Berry have agreed to a six-year, $78 million contract that makes him the highest-paid player at his position, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Berry’s deal reportedly includes $40 million guaranteed. He played under the franchise tag last season, recording 77 tackles and four interceptions, and was clear that he did not intend to play under the tag again.

Berry was Kansas City’s first-round pick in 2010, and has been an All-Pro player three of the last four seasons. He missed much of the 2014 season after being diagnosed with lymphoma, and returned to top form after his recovery.

The contract leaves the Chiefs with the franchise tag still on the table. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe is set to be a free agent, and could potentially be retained under the tag.