James Harrison signs two-year deal to stay with Steelers

2 hours ago

Linebacker James Harrison will remain a Steeler for the next two seasons after signing a new two-year deal with the team on Wednesday.

NFL.com reports the deal is worth $3.5 million total. Harrison posted to Instagram as the team announced the news. The 39-year-old has remained a major contributor to the Steelers’ defense even at the end of his career. He recorded five sacks last season playing mostly as a pass rusher.

Two more years Here We Go #steelersnation

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Undrafted out of Kent State, Harrison played one game with the Steelers in 2002 and rejoined the team in 2004 after stints with the Ravens and in NFL Europe. He spent one year with the Bengals in 2014, retired briefly, and has been back with the Steelers for the last three seasons. A two-time Super Bowl champion in Pittsburgh, Harrison has recorded 81.5 career sacks and won defensive player of the year in 2008. 

 

