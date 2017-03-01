With the Super Bowl and the 2016 season behind us, the NFL off-season is well underway. The rumor mill is already churning with news of contract negotiations and potential trades.

The NFL scouting combine starts this week and the league year is set to begin in March 9 at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams steadily preparing for the NFL draft in April.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

Wednesday, March 1

• The Houston Texans are not expected to use the franchise tag on cornerback A.J. Bouye. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

Tuesday, Feb. 28

• The Jets informed cornerback Darrelle Revis that they plan to release him. (Team announcement)

• The Patriots will not place the franchise tag on linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Hightower is expected to test the free agent market. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Chiefs are releasing running back Jamaal Charles, 30, after nine seasons with the team. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Chiefs are finalizing a six-year, $78 million deal with Eric Berry to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Redskins have placed their franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins for the second year in a row. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)