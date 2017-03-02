NFL

Report: Colin Kaepernick to stand during national anthem next season

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick plans to stand during the playing of the national anthem next season, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, Kaepernick doesn't want to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created.

Kaepernick had refused to stand for the playing of the national anthem before games starting during the preseason, citing racial injustices in the United States. He continued that protest through the regular season and had said he wouldn't stop until significant progress was made.

Kaepernick also said he didn't vote in the presidential election and that it didn't matter to him who won because he believed racial oppression would remain intact.

Other players in the NFL joined in the protest, including teammate Eric Reid and Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. U.S. women's national soccer team member Megan Rapinoe also took a knee before one game last fall. 

Kaepernick is reportedly opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, which will make him a free agent this off-season. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the team and is due almost $17 million in salary next season.

- Scooby Axson

