NFL combine: Why Joe Mixon's ban won't actually punish him

With the Super Bowl and the 2016 season behind us, the NFL off-season is well underway. The rumor mill is already churning with news of contract negotiations and potential trades.

The NFL scouting combine starts this week and the league year is set to begin in March 9 at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams steadily preparing for the NFL draft in April.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

Thursday, March 2

• Titans general manager Jon Robinson says the team is “open for business” in regards to possibly trading the No. 5 overall pick in next month's draft.

• The Jets and Bears have emerged as possible landing spots for quarterback Mike Glennon.

• The Atlanta Falcons will tender restricted free agent wide receiver Taylor Gabriel. (Team announcement)

Wednesday, March 1

• The Patriots are not expected to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Los Angeles Rams place the franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson for the second season in a row. (Team announcement)

• The league's salary cap will be set at $167 million for the 2017 season. (NFL.com)

• The Chiefs are not expected to franchise tag defensive tackle Dontari Poe, while the Ravens are not expected to place the tag on defensive tackle Brandon Williams. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Colin Kaepernick is opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com). Kaepernick was due almost $17 million in salary next season.

• Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is applying today for reinstatement according to his business manager. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Houston Texans are not expected to use the franchise tag on cornerback A.J. Bouye. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Bills head coach Sean McDermott announces that defensive lineman Kyle Williams will return to the team next season.

• Dallas Cowboys right tackle Doug Free is considering retirement. (Mike Fisher, 105.3 The Fan)