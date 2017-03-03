Greg Hardy, Kellen Winslow II and Brandon Browner have all committed to play in the developmental Spring League, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

The four-team league, which is not formally associated with the NFL, will play a total of six games between April 15-26 at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. Players will receive room and board at Greenbrier but will not be paid game checks.

Hardy, 28, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and last played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2014, though the charges were dropped after the victim failed to appear in court. Hardy was suspended by the NFL for 10 games for the incident, but the suspension was reduced to four games after appeal.

Winslow II, 33, won the Mackey Award as college football's top tight end at Miami and played ten years in the NFL. He was most productive as a Cleveland Brown and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2007. Winslow has not played in the NFL since 2013.

Browner, 32, is a two-time Super Bowl champion (one with the Seahawks, one with the Patriots) and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2011. Browner was cut by the Seahawks after the team's third preseason game in 2016.

Other notable players that are committed to playing in the league are running back Ben Tate, quarterback Ricki Stanzi and receiver Jalen Saunders.