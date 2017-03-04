NFL

Reuben Foster's Alabama teammates react to the LB's dismissal from NFL combine

0:49 | NFL
John Ross runs fastest 40-yard dash ever at NFL Combine

Quickly

  • An alleged run-in with a hospital employee has put an early end to Reuben Foster's combine experience. It shouldn't send his stock plummeting, but it's a strange situation regardless. 
Chris Burke
Chris Burke
3 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS — In a rather unprecedented turn of combine events, Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster was sent home early, following an alleged run-in with a hospital employee on Friday.

The MMQB’s Robert Klemko provided more details Saturday morning:

 

 

Foster posted a video to Instagram on Saturday morning, in which he said, per al.com, “Nothing happened. ... Talk to Tim (Williams), talk to Ryan (Anderson), talk to Dalvin (Tomlinson). Them boys know. They were there.”

Anderson would not go into many details, during his Saturday afternoon press conference, but he did say he felt “like it was blown out of proportion.”

All combine participants are subject to extensive testing before they participate in the physical drills. That can involve each team’s doctors checking out a player, plus MRIs and X-rays at a local facility. The entire process can take up several hours, the exact length of time commitment linked to how concerned teams are over a player’s history.

Foster recently had rotator cuff surgery and was not scheduled to participate in the bench press or drills here, so he fell under the umbrella of those with injury red flags. Now, there’s another potential issue.

NFL
WR John Ross dazzles with an electrifying, record-breaking display at NFL combine

“Reuben’s one of those guys who’s hard-working, humble, respectful,” Tomlinson said. “I don’t know everything that happened over there at the hospital—I was still coming back and forth from X-rays, so I don’t really know what happened. I have to speak to Reuben later on today.”

Tomlinson added that he would give Foster a call, “if I get an opportunity. I’m just going to ask him how he’s feeling, ask him everything that happened, check up on him and make sure he’s all good.”

The next chance for Foster to be in the spotlight will be next Wednesday, at Alabama’s Pro Day. He still will not be able to work out, post-surgery, but he may meet the media after missing Saturday’s linebacker session in Indianapolis.

“Very surprising, disappointing, but it happens,” said another of Foster’s ex-Alabama teammates, potential top-five pick Jonathan Allen.

Foster, shoulder issue and all, entered the combine as the presumed top linebacker prospect and an early first-round option himself. Friday’s incident should not send his stock plummeting, if the initial reactions to it hold. But it’s an unusual situation, to say the least.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters