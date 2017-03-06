Ben Baskin: Indianapolis Colts. The Colts just hired former Chiefs director of player personnel Chris Ballard as general manager, and it would be wise of Ballard to bring Poe with him from Kansas City to Indianapolis. The Colts have wasted enough years of Andrew Luck’s prime by being cheap and not building a legitimate roster around him. Adding the best interior defensive lineman in free agency would be a good start to building a real contender—and at only 26 Poe would be a nice addition of youth into an aging Indy defense. Maybe he could even play both sides and help ensure that Luck is protected and doesn’t have another year lost to injury.

Chris Burke: Houston Texans. Poe remains a menace on early downs, and he would benefit—as any interior D-lineman would—from the freedom provided by the presence of Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt on the edge. The Texans are losing space-eating veteran Vince Wilfork this off-season, so they have an opening. Youngster D.J. Reader likely would be next man up, but Poe is a more proven option, if Houston can swing the money.

Jacob Feldman: Green Bay Packers. Yeah, yeah, yeah. It won’t happen, because it’s not a typical Packers move. But if we’re spending other people's money, I’m putting Poe on the Packers to bolster their interior defense and introduce more casual fans to one of the league’s largest characters. And with Aaron Rodgers calling for his team to “reload”, maybe there’s a chance?

Bette Marston: Oakland Raiders. The Raiders’ run defense ranked No. 23 in the league last season, and Poe’s presence should give that a boost. Oakland also has plenty of cap space to give Poe the payday he’s chasing.