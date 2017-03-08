NFL

Report: Colts trade TE Dwayne Allen to Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts have traded tight end Dwayne Allen to the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deal is likely for a late round draft pick, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Patriots will owe Allen $5 million in 2017, $5 million in 2018 and $7.4 million in 2019, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

Allen is coming off a season in which he recorded 35 receptions for 406 yards and six touchdowns.

The new league year begins on Thursday.

