Redskins fire GM Scot McCloughan

The Redskins have fired general manager Scot McCloughan, The Washington Post first reported.

The team announced it later in a statement.

McCloughan was two years into a four-year contract. The Post cited an anonymous official source saying the firing had to do with McGloughan’s ongoing issues with alcohol.

“He’s had multiple relapses due to alcohol,” said the official, who spoke on a condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on personnel matters. “He showed up in the locker room drunk on multiple occasions. . . . This has been a disaster for 18 months.”

McCloughan’s drinking reportedly led to past firings from front office jobs in San Francisco (2010) and Seattle (2014). He had not worked with the team for the past few weeks due to his behavior.

“The Washington Redskins have released Scot McCloughan from the organization effective immediately. We wish him success in his future endeavors. The team will have no further comment on his departure. The organization remains confident in our personnel department as we execute our free agency plans as well as prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft,” Redskins president Bruce Allen said in a statement.

Washington gave coach Jay Gruden a two-year contract extension last week.

The Redskins lost wide receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson in free agency on Thursday, with reports emerging that quarterback Kirk Cousins recently personally asked owner Daniel Snyder to be traded.