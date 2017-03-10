NFL

Reports: Browns release Robert Griffin III

1:00 | NFL
Three players poised to cash in during free agency
SI Wire
42 minutes ago

The Browns are releasing quarterback Robert Griffin III, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Josina Anderson was first to report the news

Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Browns last off-season. By cutting him with one season left on the contract, the Browns will pay a cap penalty of $1.75 million. 

Griffin’s release comes one day after Cleveland traded for Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler. Multiple reports Thursday indicated that the Browns were expected to part ways with Griffin after the trade. 

Griffin started the season as the Browns starter and injured his shoulder in the first game of the year. He returned in Week 14 and started the final four games of the season. In five games, he completed 59.2% of his passes for 886 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran 31 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters