Reports: Browns release Robert Griffin III

The Browns are releasing quarterback Robert Griffin III, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Josina Anderson was first to report the news.

Griffin signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Browns last off-season. By cutting him with one season left on the contract, the Browns will pay a cap penalty of $1.75 million.

Griffin’s release comes one day after Cleveland traded for Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler. Multiple reports Thursday indicated that the Browns were expected to part ways with Griffin after the trade.

Griffin started the season as the Browns starter and injured his shoulder in the first game of the year. He returned in Week 14 and started the final four games of the season. In five games, he completed 59.2% of his passes for 886 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran 31 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns.