Projected first-round draft pick Sidney Jones sustained a leg injury during Washington’s pro day on Saturday.

Reports indicated Jones injured his left leg and was carted off the field. It’s unknown how severe the injury is at this time.

Jones was a first-team All Pac-12 selection as a sophomore and junior, and after leading Washington to the College Football Playoff this season chose to forgo his senior year and turn pro.

His injury reportedly came on the last drill of the day.