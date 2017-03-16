NFL

Latavius Murray won’t wear No. 28 with Vikings out of respect for Adrian Peterson

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
SI Wire
an hour ago

Latavius Murray has worn No. 28 since he was a kid, but he won’t be putting the number on his new jersey in Minnesota. 

Murray signed with the Vikings on Wednesday to replace the departing Adrian Peterson. Peterson, of course, also wore No. 28 and Murray announced Thursday that he won’t be taking Peterson’s old number next season. 

“There wasn't a thought in my mind to try and wear or ask for the #28,” Murray wrote on Instagram. He explained that the number was initially a tribute to Fred Taylor and that Peterson “was my reason for keeping” the number after Taylor retired.

Murray’s contract is reportedly worth about $15 million over three years. He rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with the Raiders. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters