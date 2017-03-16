Latavius Murray won’t wear No. 28 with Vikings out of respect for Adrian Peterson
Latavius Murray has worn No. 28 since he was a kid, but he won’t be putting the number on his new jersey in Minnesota.
Murray signed with the Vikings on Wednesday to replace the departing Adrian Peterson. Peterson, of course, also wore No. 28 and Murray announced Thursday that he won’t be taking Peterson’s old number next season.
“There wasn't a thought in my mind to try and wear or ask for the #28,” Murray wrote on Instagram. He explained that the number was initially a tribute to Fred Taylor and that Peterson “was my reason for keeping” the number after Taylor retired.
There wasn't a thought in my mind to try and wear or ask for the #28. I have too much respect for AP and so much respect for what he's done and what he means to this organization. Many people don't know, but I wore the #28 as a kid because of Fred Taylor who played for the Jaguars at the time. When AP came onto the scene and Fred retired, he was my reason for keeping #28. I want to say to Vikings fans: I'm not here to replace #28, he's irreplaceable. I'm not here to be #28, there's no one like him. I ask that you accept me for the player I am and know that I'm here to give you all I got and to win #skol
Murray’s contract is reportedly worth about $15 million over three years. He rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with the Raiders.