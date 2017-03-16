These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Latavius Murray has worn No. 28 since he was a kid, but he won’t be putting the number on his new jersey in Minnesota.

Murray signed with the Vikings on Wednesday to replace the departing Adrian Peterson. Peterson, of course, also wore No. 28 and Murray announced Thursday that he won’t be taking Peterson’s old number next season.

“There wasn't a thought in my mind to try and wear or ask for the #28,” Murray wrote on Instagram. He explained that the number was initially a tribute to Fred Taylor and that Peterson “was my reason for keeping” the number after Taylor retired.

Murray’s contract is reportedly worth about $15 million over three years. He rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with the Raiders.