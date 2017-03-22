NFL

NFL considering ejections, bans for dangerous hits

The NFL's vice president of football operations says the league is considering possible ejections for players who commit dangerous or "egregious" hits.

Troy Vincent discussed possible rule changes on Twitter and said the competition committee will look at ways to take those types of hits out of the game. The league's owners are set to meet next week in Chicago.

The NFL's current rules project defenseless players, which are penalized 15 yards. Players can also be ejected for those hits.

Last season, there were 203 calls for unnecessary roughness and 12 players were ejected from games following various infractions.

Vincent also said that the NFL will show players how to properly celebrate. In 2016, there were 30 penalties called for excessive celebration, which falls under the category of unsportsmanlike conduct

- Scooby Axson

