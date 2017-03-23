Patriots to visit White House on April 19

The Patriots will visit the White House to be honored for their Super Bowl win on April 19, press secretary Sean Spicer announced Thursday.

Six members of the team have already announced they will not attend, for various reasons. Running back LaGarrette Blount and defensive back Devin McCourty said they don’t feel welcome in the White House.

Quarterback Tom Brady, however, is quite friendly with president Donald Trump, as are coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

The Patriots will be the first sports team to visit the White House since Trump replaced Barack Obama. The last team to visit Obama’s White House was the Cavaliers, who went two days after Trump was elected. Cleveland guard Iman Shumpert was among the first players to say he wouldn’t visit a Trump White House.