NFL

Roger Goodell is fine with Donald Trump talking about Colin Kaepernick

0:59 | NFL
Donald Trump criticizes Colin Kaepernick at rally in Kentucky
SI Wire
an hour ago

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Thursday by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg for his opinion on Donald Trump’s quip about Colin Kaepernick.

“That’s a comment that he’s going to make and that’s fine,” Goodell said. “Our teams are out there working hard to figure out how they can improve each of their clubs. They’re making the best decisions they can. And they’re going to do what they can to improve their teams and win. That’s what they want to do for the fans. So that’s what they’re focused on—that’s what we’re focused on. Everyone’s going to make other comments, and obviously we’re respectful of those comments, particularly from the president.”

Trump was critical of Kaepernick at a rally Monday night in Louisville, saying the people of Kentucky “like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

How the president's comments could impact Colin Kaepernick's NFL future

“There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” Trump said, referring to an article by Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman published the previous Friday

Kaepernick is a free agent after opting out of his contract with the 49ers. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters