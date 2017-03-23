NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Thursday by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg for his opinion on Donald Trump’s quip about Colin Kaepernick.

“That’s a comment that he’s going to make and that’s fine,” Goodell said. “Our teams are out there working hard to figure out how they can improve each of their clubs. They’re making the best decisions they can. And they’re going to do what they can to improve their teams and win. That’s what they want to do for the fans. So that’s what they’re focused on—that’s what we’re focused on. Everyone’s going to make other comments, and obviously we’re respectful of those comments, particularly from the president.”

Trump was critical of Kaepernick at a rally Monday night in Louisville, saying the people of Kentucky “like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

“There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” Trump said, referring to an article by Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman published the previous Friday.

Kaepernick is a free agent after opting out of his contract with the 49ers.