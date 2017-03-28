NFL

Ravens coach John Harbaugh defends Colin Kaepernick

Amid speculation that teams are shying away from signing Colin Kaepernick because of his willingness to stand up for his beliefs, Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered a defense of the free agent quarterback.

Harbaugh addressed reporters at the NFL owners’ meetings, said he was a “little surprised” Kaepernick had not yet found a new team, called him “super talented” and said he thought Kaepernick would find a job.

Kaepernick’s decision to quietly kneel during the national anthem in solidarity and in protest of police brutality and racial inequality in America rankled feathers across the NFL and the country.

Kaepernick, of course, played for Harbaugh’s brother Jim in San Francisco.

