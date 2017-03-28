NFL

Roger Goodell will return to Gillette Stadium for Patriots' opener

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell plans to attend the New England Patriots season opener, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The game will take place on a Thursday and the opponent has yet to be determined.

In the playoffs, Goodell attended the NFC Championship Game over the AFC Championship Game in Foxborough. He has been absent from Gillette Stadium since handing down punishment to the Patriots and Tom Brady for their alleged role in the Deflategate scandal. He did not attend the Patriots' banner-raising ceremony in 2015, which prompted fans to chant "Where is Roger?"

Goodell presented the Lombardi Trophy to Robert Kraft and Tom Brady after their Super Bowl LI win in Houston.

