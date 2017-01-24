Bacon-Horseradish Deviled Eggs
Recipe from Cooking Light
|Total time
|Yield
|20 mins
|12 servings (serving size: 2 egg halves)
Ingredients
- 12 hard-cooked large eggs
- 1/4 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons canola mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 cooked, crumbled bacon slices
Directions
- 1. Cut hard-cooked eggs in half. Place yolks in a bowl; add yogurt, mayonnaise, chives, horseradish, pepper, and salt. Mash until smooth; stir in bacon. Spoon into egg whites.
-