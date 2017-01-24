NFL

Bacon-Horseradish Deviled Eggs

Recipe from Cooking Light

Total time Yield
20 mins 12 servings (serving size: 2 egg halves)

 

Ingredients

  • 12 hard-cooked large eggs
  • 1/4 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons canola mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 cooked, crumbled bacon slices

Directions

  • 1. Cut hard-cooked eggs in half. Place yolks in a bowl; add yogurt, mayonnaise, chives, horseradish, pepper, and salt. Mash until smooth; stir in bacon. Spoon into egg whites.
