NFL

BBQ Beef-Stuffed Potatoes

Recipe from Cooking Light

You’ll love the convenience of this recipe: Beef chuck roast simmers to fork-tender perfection in the slow cooker, along with the “baked” potatoes that will get stuffed with the meat. Be sure to wrap the potatoes in parchment paper; we tested with foil, and the potatoes took on a metallic taste and unsightly brown color inside. For most slow cookers, small potatoes work best; 6 larger ones won’t fit. If you can’t find 4-ounce spuds, you can use 8-ouncers and cut each one in half when done. Serve simply steamed broccoli on the side, and dinner is done.

Hungry for more? Click here to return to our Super Bowl Guide

Total time Yield
8 hrs, 15 mins 6 servings

 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless chuck roast, trimmed
  • 1 1/2 cups vertically sliced red onion
  • Cooking spray
  • 6 (4-oz.) russet potatoes
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup)
  • 6 tablespoons light sour cream
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions

Directions

  • 1. Combine brown sugar, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 3/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; rub generously over roast.
  •  
  • 2. Place red onion slices in bottom of a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker coated with cooking spray; top with roast.
  •  
  • 3. Rub potatoes with oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Wrap each potato in parchment paper; arrange on top of roast. Cover and cook on LOW 8 hours or until tender.
  •  
  • 4. Unwrap potatoes; split lengthwise, cutting to but not through the other side. Shred roast with 2 forks, and stir to combine with onion mixture.
  •  
  • 5. Top each potato with 1/2 cup beef mixture, 2 tablespoons cheese, 1 tablespoon sour cream, 2 teaspoons green onions, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
  •  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters