BBQ Beef-Stuffed Potatoes
Recipe from Cooking Light
You’ll love the convenience of this recipe: Beef chuck roast simmers to fork-tender perfection in the slow cooker, along with the “baked” potatoes that will get stuffed with the meat. Be sure to wrap the potatoes in parchment paper; we tested with foil, and the potatoes took on a metallic taste and unsightly brown color inside. For most slow cookers, small potatoes work best; 6 larger ones won’t fit. If you can’t find 4-ounce spuds, you can use 8-ouncers and cut each one in half when done. Serve simply steamed broccoli on the side, and dinner is done.
|Total time
|Yield
|8 hrs, 15 mins
|6 servings
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons unsalted tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 1/4 teaspoons black pepper, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless chuck roast, trimmed
- 1 1/2 cups vertically sliced red onion
- Cooking spray
- 6 (4-oz.) russet potatoes
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup)
- 6 tablespoons light sour cream
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
Directions
- 1. Combine brown sugar, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 3/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; rub generously over roast.
- 2. Place red onion slices in bottom of a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker coated with cooking spray; top with roast.
- 3. Rub potatoes with oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Wrap each potato in parchment paper; arrange on top of roast. Cover and cook on LOW 8 hours or until tender.
- 4. Unwrap potatoes; split lengthwise, cutting to but not through the other side. Shred roast with 2 forks, and stir to combine with onion mixture.
- 5. Top each potato with 1/2 cup beef mixture, 2 tablespoons cheese, 1 tablespoon sour cream, 2 teaspoons green onions, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
