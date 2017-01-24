Beer-Steamed Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce
Recipe from Food and Wine
At her new laid-back restaurant, The Backyard at the Hollywood Bowl, Suzanne Goin serves this well-spiced shrimp dish. The recipe comes from her husband, David Lentz, who features it on his menu at The Hungry Cat; he's been cooking it for his family for years. It's easily scaled up to serve even more people.
|Total time
|Yield
|40 mins
|4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds extra-large shrimp
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 head of garlic, cut in half crosswise
- 1 rosemary sprig
- 1 chile de árbol, crushed
- One 12-ounce can of beer, preferably Pabst Blue Ribbon
- 2 lemons, halved
- 2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon drained prepared horseradish
- 2 1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha
- 3/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Directions
- 1. Using kitchen shears, cut along the back of each shrimp shell and remove the intestinal vein. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, rosemary and chile and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and just starting to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the beer and simmer until reduced by half, about 5 minutes.
- 2. Add the lemon halves, Old Bay and 5 cups of water to the saucepan and bring just to a simmer. Add the shrimp and poach over low heat until just cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp, onion, garlic and lemon halves to a platter to cool slightly.
- 3. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the ketchup with the horseradish, lemon juice, Sriracha and Worcestershire.
- 4. Serve the shrimp, warm or at room temperature, with the cocktail sauce.
