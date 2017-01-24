Beer-Steamed Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Recipe from Food and Wine

At her new laid-back restaurant, The Backyard at the Hollywood Bowl, Suzanne Goin serves this well-spiced shrimp dish. The recipe comes from her husband, David Lentz, who features it on his menu at The Hungry Cat; he's been cooking it for his family for years. It's easily scaled up to serve even more people.

Total time Yield 40 mins 4 servings