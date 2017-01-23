NFL

Better Bacon Cheeseburger

Recipe from Real Simple

Every wonder about the difference between ground chuck and ground sirloin? Ground chuck contains about 20% fat, a sure thing when juicy burgers are in order. But we wanted a leaner burger, so we chose ground sirloin with just 10% fat. But don't worry, we packed in extra flavor with the addition of bacon. Shredded cheddar covers the burgers evenly but adds up to less cheese than a full slice. The flavorful patties get topped with grilled onions, spinach, and a spicy special sauce. We made ours with heart-healthy olive-oil mayo, ketchup, and Sriracha. Cutting the sweet ketchup in half means you'll skip some of the added sugar then if you used ketchup alone.

Total time Yield
15 mins 4 servings 

 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground sirloin
  • 3 thick-cut, center-cut bacon slices, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 2 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about ½ cup)
  • 4 thick red onion slices
  • 4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, split
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise (preferably olive oil–based)
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha chile sauce
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh spinach, stems removed
  • Sliced pickles, for serving

Directions

  • 1. Preheat grill to medium high. Gently mix together the sirloin, bacon, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Shape the mixture into 4 (½-inch- thick) patties. Press your thumb gently into the center of each patty to make an indentation.
  •  
  • 2. Season the patties with the remaining ½ teaspoon of salt and pepper. Grill until nicely charred on 1 side, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook 2 minutes. Divide the Cheddar among the patties, cover, and cook until melted, about 2 minutes more.
  •  
  • 3. Meanwhile, grill the onion slices, flipping once, until lightly charred and tender, about 4 minutes. Grill the buns, cut-side down, until lightly toasted, about 1 minute.
  •  
  • 4. Stir together the mayonnaise, ketchup, and Sriracha in a small bowl. Top the bun bottoms with the patties, onion slices, spinach, and pickles. Divide the mayonnaise mixture among the bun tops and place on the burgers.
  •  

