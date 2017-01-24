NFL

Black and White Chili

Recipe from Sunset

This is the simple, hearty food you want as the kids go back to school and schedules get hectic. The combination of both black and white beans creates a nice mix, without having you raid your pantry. The canned goods in this dinner make it super simple, and the prep comes together quickly. Set it on the table with toppings you have on hand: cheddar, sour cream, green onions, radishes, and lime wedges. Have the family create their own for a fun, customizable dinner that makes for great leftovers the next day. Top with extra jalapeños for an added kick.

Total time Yield
45 mins 4 servings 

 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped onions
  • 2 large garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 1/2 pounds sliced mushrooms
  • 3 medium carrots, chopped
  • 1 or 2 large jalapeño chiles, minced
  • About 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup chili powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 5 cups mushroom or vegetable broth
  • 2 14-oz. cans white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 14-oz. cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes
  • 1 can (8 oz.) tomato sauce

Directions

  • 1. In a 5- to 6-qt. pot (preferably wide), heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, jalapeños, and salt. Cover and cook until vegetables get juicy, 5 to 8 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring often, until mixture begins to brown, 10 to 15 minutes more.
  •  
  • 2. Add chili powder and cumin; stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, beans, tomatoes, and tomato sauce and bring to a simmer. Add more salt to taste and simmer to heat through and combine flavors, about 10 minutes.
  •  
  • 3. Ladle chili into wide bowls and serve with your favorite toppings.

    Wine pairing: Sbragia Family 2012 Home Ranch Merlot (Dry Creek Valley; $32).

  •  

