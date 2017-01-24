Broiled Shrimp with Buttermilk Rémoulade

Recipe from Cooking Light

If preboiled shrimp and cocktail sauce is a standard starter at your holiday gathering, try these quick broiled shrimp with a spicy remoulade dipping sauce—a homemade alternative that takes minutes, is much more delicious, and much lower in sodium. Like cocktail sauce, the remoulade gets a pungent kick from prepared horseradish. For a different type of heat, omit the horseradish and try Creole mustard, a stone-ground mustard with a little extra vinegar punch. We leave the tails on the shrimp for easy handling. Keep a small bowl next to the serving plate for discarded shrimp tails.

Total time Yield 15 mins 8 servings (serving size: 3 shrimp and 2 tbsp. sauce)