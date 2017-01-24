NFL

Broiled Shrimp with Buttermilk Rémoulade

Recipe from Cooking Light

If preboiled shrimp and cocktail sauce is a standard starter at your holiday gathering, try these quick broiled shrimp with a spicy remoulade dipping sauce—a homemade alternative that takes minutes, is much more delicious, and much lower in sodium. Like cocktail sauce, the remoulade gets a pungent kick from prepared horseradish. For a different type of heat, omit the horseradish and try Creole mustard, a stone-ground mustard with a little extra vinegar punch. We leave the tails on the shrimp for easy handling. Keep a small bowl next to the serving plate for discarded shrimp tails.

Hungry for more? Click here to return to our Super Bowl Guide

Total time Yield
15 mins 8 servings (serving size: 3 shrimp and 2 tbsp. sauce)

 

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup canola mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup 2% plain reduced-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup fat-free buttermilk
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons prepared white horseradish
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons drained and chopped capers
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails on)
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil

Directions

  • 1. Preheat broiler to high.
  •  
  • 2. To make the rémoulade sauce, combine first 9 ingredients in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk.
  •  
  • 3. Combine shrimp and olive oil in a bowl; toss to coat. Arrange shrimp in a single layer on a baking sheet; broil 3 minutes, turning once after 2 minutes. Serve shrimp with rémoulade sauce.
  •  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters