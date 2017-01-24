Broiled Shrimp with Buttermilk Rémoulade
Recipe from Cooking Light
If preboiled shrimp and cocktail sauce is a standard starter at your holiday gathering, try these quick broiled shrimp with a spicy remoulade dipping sauce—a homemade alternative that takes minutes, is much more delicious, and much lower in sodium. Like cocktail sauce, the remoulade gets a pungent kick from prepared horseradish. For a different type of heat, omit the horseradish and try Creole mustard, a stone-ground mustard with a little extra vinegar punch. We leave the tails on the shrimp for easy handling. Keep a small bowl next to the serving plate for discarded shrimp tails.
|Total time
|Yield
|15 mins
|8 servings (serving size: 3 shrimp and 2 tbsp. sauce)
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup canola mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup 2% plain reduced-fat Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup fat-free buttermilk
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 1/2 teaspoons prepared white horseradish
- 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons drained and chopped capers
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3/4 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails on)
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
Directions
- 1. Preheat broiler to high.
- 2. To make the rémoulade sauce, combine first 9 ingredients in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk.
- 3. Combine shrimp and olive oil in a bowl; toss to coat. Arrange shrimp in a single layer on a baking sheet; broil 3 minutes, turning once after 2 minutes. Serve shrimp with rémoulade sauce.
