Buttermilk Potato, Chicken, and Cheddar Casserole

Recipe from Cooking Light

In this cheesy chicken casserole, leftover mashed potatoes form the base, rather than the topping, as they do in shepherd's pie. Poaching bone-in chicken breasts in stock yields tender, juicy meat—use this method for enchiladas and chicken salad. Instead of draining and discarding the stock after poaching, return the liquid to the pan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until reduced to about 3 cups for a rich sauce or soup base. We love the texture and concentrated flavor of dried minced onion as the casserole topper, but you could skip it or substitute toasted, coarsely ground breadcrumbs.

Total time Yield 1 hour, 5 mins 6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cup)