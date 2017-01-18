Caramelized Leek and Spinach Dip
Recipe from Cooking Light
Beautifully caramelized leeks and onions cannot be rushed; resist the urge to crank up the heat. Leeks become especially silky and sweet when left to cook awhile. If they start to stick to the bottom of the pan, add a tablespoon or two of water, and stir (the liquid will evaporate during cooking). Instead of bread or crackers, serve the dip with an array of vegetables such as baby carrots, endive leaves, radishes, diagonally sliced cucumber, and mini sweet bell peppers for a bit of freshness, color, and crunch. You’ll also save calories and room for the larger meal to come.
|Total time
|Yield
|1 hour, 30 mins
|10 servings (serving size: about 1/4 cup)
Ingredients
- 3 medium leeks
- 1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil
- 4 cups coarsely chopped baby spinach
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 1/2 teaspoon sherry vinegar
- 1 (8-oz.) container light sour cream
Directions
- 1. Remove and discard root ends and dark green tops of leeks. Cut each leek in half lengthwise; rinse thoroughly under cold running water to remove grit and sand. Thinly slice leeks crosswise to equal about 4 cups.
- 2. Heat a large skillet over medium-low. Add oil; swirl to coat. Add leeks to pan; cook 25 minutes or until very soft and caramelized, stirring occasionally. Stir in spinach, salt, and pepper; cook 2 minutes, stirring until spinach wilts. Remove pan from heat; cool leek mixture completely.
- 3. Combine yogurt, chives, vinegar, and sour cream in a bowl. Stir in spinach mixture. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
