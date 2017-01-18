Caramelized Leek and Spinach Dip

Recipe from Cooking Light

Beautifully caramelized leeks and onions cannot be rushed; resist the urge to crank up the heat. Leeks become especially silky and sweet when left to cook awhile. If they start to stick to the bottom of the pan, add a tablespoon or two of water, and stir (the liquid will evaporate during cooking). Instead of bread or crackers, serve the dip with an array of vegetables such as baby carrots, endive leaves, radishes, diagonally sliced cucumber, and mini sweet bell peppers for a bit of freshness, color, and crunch. You’ll also save calories and room for the larger meal to come.

Total time Yield 1 hour, 30 mins 10 servings (serving size: about 1/4 cup)